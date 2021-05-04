





Share this Story: MOH optimistic local COVID-19 case numbers stabilizing

MOH optimistic local COVID-19 case numbers stabilizing Submitted

Article content Brant’s acting medical officer of health is optimistic after a drop in local COVID-19 indicators for the second straight week. “I believe we are seeing further evidence that our case numbers are stabilizing,” Dr. Malcolm Lock said during a media briefing Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MOH optimistic local COVID-19 case numbers stabilizing Back to video “Having said this, we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do to get where we need to be. We must continue to follow public health guidance, especially around having close contact only with those within the same household, to continue to see week over week progress. We’ve seen from past examples how easily progress can be undone with this illness.” Lock has returned to the Brant County Health Unit in the role of acting medical officer of health following the departure last week of Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, who had been heading the local COVID-19 response. Lock was MOH for 16 years before retiring in 2019. He has been assisting other health units over the past year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He said there will be no immediate changes to the local pandemic response, which is focused on vaccination. “The more vaccine we get into arms, the trend of decreasing numbers will continue,” said Lock. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,785 confirmed cases of the virus in Brantford and Brant County. A record 269 cases were reported for the week ended April 18, decreasing to 240 for the week ended April 25 and further decreasing to 160 for the week ended May 2. But with Mother’s Day approaching, followed by the Victoria Day long weekend, Lock said “there is a very distinct possibility” the number of COVID-19 cases will climb if people don’t follow public health recommendations. Brant has seen a spike in numbers following previous holidays. CEO Joanne Tober said the health unit is exceeding vaccine targets set by the province. As of Monday, 53,588 people in Brantford-Brant had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said every local resident who wants a shot should have their first dose by the end of June. Tober said there are plans to establish vaccine clinics at the sites of some of the larger area employers. She said she’s “very optimistic” about the supply of local vaccine as the province prepares to receive increased shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech. Ontario expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 785,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech in May, and more than 938,000 doses per week next month. Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that the added supply might allow the province to shorten the current four-month interval between the first and second shots. Tober said no details about that possibility have yet been received by the health unit.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This week in Brantford-Brant, vaccines are being offered to: those aged 55 and older; on and off reserve Indigenous adults; highest and high-risk conditions under the province’s Primary Priority for Phase 2; and first and second group of essential workers. “We expect to stick as closely to the provincial Phase 2 schedule for COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility as much as supply allows us over the next three weeks,” said Lock. “We have begun reaching out to employers of Group 2 essential workplaces in order to get a head start on vaccinating this population in advance of their provincially scheduled period next week. For the time being, all essential workers will continue to receive booking information through their employers.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford