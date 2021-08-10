With local COVID-19 reproductive numbers rising, “we are staring down the barrel of a fourth wave,” said the acting medical officer of health for Brant.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Last week, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 locally,” Dr. Malcolm Lock said during his weekly media update. “Our local reproductive number, which is used to best predict future infections, now sits at 1.37, which is the highest it has sat since March of this year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. MOH: Brant 'staring down barrel of fourth wave' of COVID-19 pandemic Back to video

“What we’re seeing locally mirrors what is occurring provincially. We can expect to see cases rise once again. This time around, thankfully, we have vaccines on our side.”

While Lock said case rates will fluctuate, the protection offered by vaccines mean growing case counts won’t have the same meaning as during previous waves of the pandemic. The vast majority of those who get very sick from the virus and require hospitalization are unvaccinated.

“The best way we can mitigate the effects of the fourth wave is for those who have not yet done so to receive their vaccine. They are indeed doing their job. Every piece of evidence shows that hospitalizations and severe effects caused by COVID-19 are very rare for those who are vaccinated.”

There are currently 19 active cases of the virus in Brantford and Brant County, including three new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Four people with the virus are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

There have been a total of 3,465 confirmed local cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 3,426 of them resolved. Twenty local residents have died from the virus.

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of local adults 18 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine. Sixty-eight per cent of residents had received both doses. In the 12 to 17-year-old age group, 75 per cent had received at least one dose as of Sunday, with 66 per cent having received both shots.