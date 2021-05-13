





Share this Story: Modified flare gun means prison for man

Modified flare gun means prison for man

Article content A petty thief who was arrested a dozen times over 15 months was sent to prison for a last dangerous act where he was carrying a weapon on the street in what was called “a disturbing manner.” Alexander Barton, 27, was seen walking on the street last November at 8:15 a.m. with a black handgun and talking to himself. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Modified flare gun means prison for man Back to video When officers found Barton, they discovered he had a flare gun, but it had been modified to look like a real gun by painting orange parts black and wrapping electrical tape around the hand-grip. It also could operate like a real gun thanks to a brass barrel insert for a .22 calibre bullet. “It had one .22 calibre round in the barrel and wasn’t secured,” said assistant Crown attorney Ed Slater. “It didn’t have a safety switch or a trigger lock.” Barton’s lawyer was quick to agree. “My client was a significant danger to the community,” said Jeffrey Garland. “He was seen walking with the gun and holding it in his hand while talking to himself in a disturbing manner. He put the community at risk but he was compliant with police when they arrived.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Barton told his lawyer he got high at a drug house where another person had the gun. Barton took it and left the house. Although the Supreme Court of Canada has struck down the mandatory minimum for such an offence, judges continue to recognize that three years is a normal starting range, a sentence that Garland was able to negotiate with the Crown’s office. “This is one of those cases where you could have gotten much worse,” said Justice Robert Gee. “A modified flare gun presents a pretty dangerous situation and, when the police are called, everyone is on high alert. Mr. Garland got you the bare minimum you could get for this charge.” The three-year penalty is on top of the time served sentences for Barton’s other crimes. He entered vehicles and stole change and cigarettes, took a $23 lighter from a convenience store, and ignored orders to report to his probation officer or show up at court. Several times, Barton snagged a financial card of some kind from a car and used it to buy lottery tickets, pizza, candy or cigarettes around town, along with his partner, often easily identified on video surveillance by police. On Aug. 21 last year, Barton was found at about 8 a.m. on Strong Court where a man noted he had ransacked his vehicle and taken change, small bills, the ownership and cans of Red Bull. The man found his property hidden under a nearby tree, along with items from others, and he confronted Barton, who he was able to detain. Barton’s girlfriend took off.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Finally, Barton and the woman went to a West Street apartment building on Oct. 29 last year and breached the front security door. They got into a mail cabinet, gathered up items there, and then went to each door to see if they were unlocked. Along with pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon, Barton also pleaded guilty to: three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of breach of probation, possess or use stolen credit card, and three counts of fraud under $5,000. For those offences, Barton was given credit for six months of time already served. Another 30 charges were withdrawn. “You can’t go on living like this,” Gee told the man. “You’re in the process of throwing your life away. Get the help you need and make sure you don’t have to follow this cycle again.” SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford