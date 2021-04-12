Missing woman located

Expositor staff
Apr 12, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kayla Clause
Kayla Clause Photo by Contributed photo /Brantford Police Service

Brantford Police reported just after noon on Monday that a missing woman has been safely located.

Kayla Clause, 31, was reported missing Sunday after last being seen in the Hamilton area. Police said she was known to reside in both the Brantford and Hamilton regions.

Brantford Police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the missing woman.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers