Foul play not suspected in woman's death: OPP

Brant OPP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 19-year-old Brant County woman found dead April 3 by Guelph police.

Megan Emily Brown’s death is “not being treated as suspicious,” OPP said.

Police had asked for the public’s help to locate Brown, who was reported missing on April 1 by family members. She was last seen at 1 a.m. that day near Buffalo Street in Brantford.

On Facebook, Brown’s father, Robert, posted photos of his daughter and a message to those who helped in her search.

“With the deepest part of my heart our family would like to thank each and every person that shared and helped,” he wrote.

“I’d just like everyone to remember her for the amazing beautiful young woman she was at this moment.”