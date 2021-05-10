McColeman backs Brock for Conservative nomination
Longtime Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman is backing Larry Brock to be the Conservative Party candidate in the next federal election.
McColeman announced his retirement in January, saying he wouldn’t run for re-election. He has held the seat since 2008.
Brock, a lawyer and assistant Crown attorney for Brant, announced is candidacy for the Conservative nomination in January.
McColeman said Brock has been one of the party’s “most significant volunteers.”
“He had a passion to knock on doors, engage with people and persuade them to vote Conservative,” said McColeman in a news release. “He covered more ground than anyone else.”
Challenging Brock for the nomination is longtime Brantford businessman Mark Littell, who was recently elected chair of the police board for a second term and served a term on Brantford city council from 2006 to 2010.
Littell recently received the backing of former Brantford mayor Mike Hancock who said he was able to work closely with him for a number of years.
“Mark was instrumental in helping begin the transformation of our downtown,” said Hancock.
Brian Beattie, president of Brantford-Brant’s federal Conservative Party electoral district association, said there was a third candidate for the local race but that person has dropped out.
Beattie said there are about 1,500 Conservative party members eligible to vote in Brantford-Brant. Those registered voters will mark their ballot online. Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions, there will be no nomination meeting.
Voting will take place between May 18 and 20. Whoever receives the most votes will be become the local Conservative candidate for the next federal election, a date for which hasn’t yet been set.
Adrienne Roberts, a local teacher and union activist, will represent Brantford-Brant NDP in the election. Local riding members nominated her at a Zoom meeting last month.
A teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board, Roberts is vice-president of Ontario Secondary Teachers’ Federation District 23 and vice-president of the provincial and federal Brantford-Brant Federation Electoral District Association.
Late Monday afternoon, Michelle Meghie announced she had been “green-lit” by the Liberal Party of Canada as a candidate in Brantford-Brant.
The local Green Party have yet to announce nomination meeting and no prospective Green candidates have stepped forward publicly.