Mayor asks city residents to 'buckle down and carry on' as pandemic continues

Article content

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis is urging residents to “buckle down and carry on” as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

“We are in what we all hope is the final act of this pandemic marathon that we have all been enduring these past 15 months,” said Davis at the start of Tuesday’s council meeting. “However, as many predicted, this final stage, like any marathon, is proving to be divisive and, clearly, the hardest and most difficult.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayor asks city residents to 'buckle down and carry on' as pandemic continues Back to video

Davis said the impact of the COVID variants is creating a crisis of much greater proportions “than what we lived through in the first and second waves.”

He cited Ontario’s record number of daily cases, the cancellation of elective surgeries; hospital ICUs “at the breaking point” and COVID strains affecting an increasing number of young people.

“We have doctors being trained to do triage assessments where patients who have an 80 per cent chance of dying in the next 12 months are not transferred to the ICU, as they would normally, but instead are sent to the palliative unit,” said the mayor.