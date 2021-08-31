Marine patrol on Grand River results in charges and warnings

Brant OPP and Six Nations police conducted marine patrols on the Grand River Aug. 28 and 29.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police said more than 40 vessels were checked, with numerous charges and warnings issued.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Marine patrol on Grand River results in charges and warnings Back to video

“Most of the charges and warnings were related to equipment and registration violations, including failing to have personal flotation devices,” said Brant OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis. “On the positive side, there were no violations under the Liquor Licence Act over the two days of patrols.”

Police suggested taking the following steps to help ensure a safe boating experience:

• Stay sober and drug free;

• Wear a Canadian-approved lifejacket or personal flotation device;

• Take a boating course;

• Ensure all required equipment is on board;

• Know your vessel’s capabilities when determining where to go boating;

• Tell people where you are going;

• Check weather conditions and forecast;

• Paddlers should remain close to shore at all times;

• And be aware of the risks of cold water.