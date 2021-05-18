





Article content While the number of new COVID-19 cases declines across the province, Brantford and Brant County continue to see a slight increase in their virus indicators. Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said many of those local cases are being contracted from outside the community. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Many local COVID-19 cases being acquired outside community Back to video “Our case management team continues to see many cases acquiring their infection from social gatherings and workplaces, including those who reside in Brant, but are acquiring the illness in workplaces outside of our jurisdiction,” Lock said during his weekly media briefing Tuesday. The Brant County Health Unit recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended Sunday, up from 160 the previous week and 154 for the week ending May 2. In contrast, Ontario reported another 1,616 cases of the virus on Tuesday, the fewest in a single day since March 24. Lock said the majority of cases over the last few weeks have been seen in those who haven’t been vaccinated or those who haven’t yet had the two-week period elapse to reach the full immunity of their first dose.

Article content “This is essentially mirroring the most recent information available that states the current vaccines in use do have an effect on preventing transmission and acquisition of COVID-19, along with preventing severe health outcomes,” said Lock. “This development should give residents hope for brighter days ahead, but it’s important for those who have been vaccinated to not become complacent. We are again asking all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to continue to follow guidance around the ongoing provincial stay-at-home order.” Lock said that is particularly important as we approach a long weekend. Local numbers of cases have increased in the past due to people gathering on holidays. The Ontario government announced that, starting Tuesday, all adults are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website. Bookings are open for anyone turning 18 or older this year. The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health systems for more information. Jo Ann Tober, chief executive officer at the health unit, said appointments for shots are filling up quickly, but the vaccine supply has “improved dramatically” and is coming in weekly. Tober said additional clinics will be opened based on demand for vaccinations. As of Tuesday, about 69,500 Brantford and Brant County residents had been vaccinated, including 5,342 who have received two doses.

Article content While Tober said the health unit’s focus is on getting first doses into arms, there are bookings for the second dose from June through to August. Tober said health unit staff also are working on strategies to vaccinate those aged 12 to 17. “We are pleased to have reached this point in our campaign,” Lock said of opening up bookings for those born in 2003 and earlier. “We expect to continue to move quickly through the age groups we are currently offering appointments to and will communicate when we can begin offering appointments to those in lower age groups who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.” Lock said it’s vital for people to continue to wear masks and physically distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but he noted that he isn’t clear on the provincial government’s reasoning for prohibiting golf and other outdoor recreational activities during the lockdown, set to be lifted on June. 2. Lock said that, providing there is distancing, there is less risk outside than “going to the grocery store inside.” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that golf courses, tennis and basketball courts and other outdoor amenities will be allowed to open as soon as Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, deems it safe. She said that could happen before June 2.

