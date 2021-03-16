Manslaughter charge dropped against son in death of 'violent man'

A young Norfolk County man saw a charge of manslaughter in the death of his father dropped in Simcoe’s Ontario Court.

James T. Cuthbert was barely 18 years old on the night of June 20, 2018, when he struggled with his father, Richard Cuthbert, who was “known to be a violent man,” said assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley.

The older Cuthbert died during that struggle at the family’s North Walsingham home on Highway 59.

Fritzley told Justice Aubrey Hilliard in a recent Zoom trial that the man had been convicted multiple times of abusing his wife or sons.

“Usually, James did not fight back but that night he did.”

Court was told the younger Cuthbert was “extremely co-operative” with Norfolk OPP, giving a lengthy statement about what happened and maintaining he didn’t intend to hurt his father.

“His intent was to stop his father from attacking him,” said Fritzley.

But there was some evidence that suggested James had acted out of anger and not self-defence and so, on Sept. 18, 2018, he was charged with manslaughter.