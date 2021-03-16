Manslaughter charge dropped against son in death of 'violent man'
A young Norfolk County man saw a charge of manslaughter in the death of his father dropped in Simcoe’s Ontario Court.
James T. Cuthbert was barely 18 years old on the night of June 20, 2018, when he struggled with his father, Richard Cuthbert, who was “known to be a violent man,” said assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley.
The older Cuthbert died during that struggle at the family’s North Walsingham home on Highway 59.
Fritzley told Justice Aubrey Hilliard in a recent Zoom trial that the man had been convicted multiple times of abusing his wife or sons.
“Usually, James did not fight back but that night he did.”
Court was told the younger Cuthbert was “extremely co-operative” with Norfolk OPP, giving a lengthy statement about what happened and maintaining he didn’t intend to hurt his father.
“His intent was to stop his father from attacking him,” said Fritzley.
But there was some evidence that suggested James had acted out of anger and not self-defence and so, on Sept. 18, 2018, he was charged with manslaughter.
A pathologist found that the father died from neck compressions due to a choke-hold. An autopsy revealed the man had previously unknown heart issues.
“The Crown’s case had weaknesses from the beginning,” admitted Fritzley.
The case was further weakened during a 2019 preliminary inquiry when testimony from defence witnesses cast doubt that the teenager had acted out of anger.
And, during cross-examination, the pathologist told defence lawyer Neil Weinstein that Richard could have suffered a heart attack while beating his son and before the teen was able to retaliate.
The case was adjourned after the preliminary inquiry due to Weinstein’s busy schedule.
Fritzley said neither the pandemic nor a backlog of cases played a role in delaying the Cuthbert case coming back to court.
But she noted the time allowed the Crown to “assess the case anew” and look on all the evidence with fresh eyes.
Fritzley said an evaluation of self-defence and other legal principles brought the Crown to the opinion there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction” against the young man.
She added that the OPP investigation had been thorough and professional and police had “sympathy and understanding” for the accused.
Weinstein expressed his thanks, along with the gratitude of the Cuthbert family.
“The Crown has acted in the highest standards of the profession. Mr. Cuthbert and his family are incredibly grateful that he can … move forward with what is essentially his whole life ahead of him.”
Hilliard withdrew the manslaughter charge and wished the younger Cuthbert good luck
“You’re free to go, Mr. Cuthbert.”
