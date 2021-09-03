Update: Police arrest man accused of escaping custody

Toronto man has links to Brantford, Norfolk

Postmedia Staff
Sep 03, 2021
Benjamin Bonne of Toronto.
Benjamin Bonne of Toronto. Photo by Handout /Toronto Police Services

Toronto Police say they have arrested a man who was accused of escaping from a secure facility on Thursday.

Benjamin Bonne, 32, of Toronto, was bound by a court order to remain at the facility.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Toronto Police say Boone was arrested at about noon on Friday and charged with escaping lawful custody.  He will appear in court on Saturday.

Bonne has links to Toronto, Durham, Halton, Peterborough, Norfolk, and Brantford areas, said police.

