Man used COVID as excuse to avoid court

A man who was convicted in April of raping his cousin managed to avoid incarceration for several months by claiming he had been exposed to COVID-19 and couldn’t enter the Brantford courthouse.

The 38-year-old Six Nations man, who can’t be identified as it could identify his victim, was found guilty after a trial in which his cousin had to testify.

His defence of “an honest but mistaken belief in consent” was dismissed as unreasonable by Justice Gethin Edward who itemized why he didn’t believe the man.

“He knew she was asleep, he was aware they were first cousins and . . . he knew she had consumed alcohol. A reasonable person, aware of these circumstances, would take further steps to ascertain consent before proceeding with further sexual activity.”

The judge also expressed his frustration with the man not showing up for court.

His matter was adjourned to March 29 after the man twice said he had been exposed to someone with the virus, but he didn’t show up that day.

His lawyer said he had mailed him and left several messages for him.

“This has dragged on too long,” said the judge. “I’m in court all week: you pick a date and if he’s not here on the return, I’ll issue a warrant.”

On April 1, the man joined Zoom court by telephone and made an apology to “all parties” for his behaviour.

“I’m hoping that after today, everyone can move forward in their lives.”

But when Edward pronounced him guilty of sexual assault, the man’s defence lawyer asked the judge to consider a conditional sentence that would keep his client out of jail, or no more than a year in jail.

Edward said that was “not appropriate” and sentenced the man to three years in a penitentiary.