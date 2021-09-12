Man suffers life-threatening injuries in assault

A Brantford man has been charged with aggravated assault and a second man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an altercation early Sunday morning.

Brantford police and paramedics were called to the area of Sheridan and George streets just after 2 a.m. after receiving a report about a disturbance.

Police said the two men are believed to have had an argument prior to the assault.

Police said they are looking for no other suspects.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident to contact Det. Ryan Groen at 519-756-0113, ext. 2206.

Information can be provided anonymously to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip at www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/