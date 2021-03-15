Man faces child pornography charge

Article content

A vehicle stop by Brantford police on Thursday led to an arrest and three electronic devices being seized related to child pornography.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on Wayne Gretzky Parkway at about 2:40 a.m. and discovered the 25-year-old driver, a Mississauga resident, was bound by a condition not to possess electronic devices capable of storing images and videos.

Police say they found a cell phone in the vehicle, which contained child porn.

The driver was arrested for breaching his recognizance of bail and possession of child pornography.

The next day, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Brantford Police Service executed two search warrants at two residences associated with the arrested man.

With assistance from Peel Regional Police Service and Toronto Police Service, search warrants were executed in Mississauga and Etobicoke. Police seized electronic devices from both residences.