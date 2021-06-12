Man charged with attempted murder after two people injured

Expositor staff
A 69-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after police were called to a home on Fourth Concession Road in Brant County early Saturday morning.

Brant OPP say they responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. and found two people suffering from injuries. They were taken to a local hospital by Brant-Brantford EMS.

Police say the victims and accused were known to each other. They believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The accused is also charged with two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

