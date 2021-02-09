Man charged with attempted murder

A 27-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Oxford County while trying to stop the theft of his vehicle on the weekend.

OPP spokesperson Const. Ed Sanchuk said Tuesday that Forest Reginald Whitlow, of Six Nations of the Grand River, was arrested Monday in Brantford without incident. He is also charged with  two counts each of robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving and arson.

He said the accused and victim are not known to each other.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a shooting on Thames Street in Ingersoll, where a man interrupted the theft of his pickup truck, resulting in a confrontation that ended in gunfire. Oxford paramedics said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to London’s Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The stolen truck was later involved in a crash about a 45-minute drive away from Ingersoll, at a rural intersection in Norfolk County, near Waterford. When a passing driver stopped to help after the crash, he was threatened with a firearm and had his truck stolen, police said.

The truck was later found burned on Six Nations.

The crime spree prompted police to warn citizens the suspect was “armed and dangerous.”

OPP, and Brantford and Six Nations police were involved in the investigation.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the community, media outlets and the officers with Brantford police service and Six Nations police service that assisted in bringing this incident to a successful resolution,” said Sanchuk.

Friends of the shooting victim have identified him as Kirk Carter of Ingersoll and launched GoFundMe for his family that has raised more than $14,000 since Tuesday morning.

“It’s just a scary spot to be in, and I would hate for (them) to worry about anything or money in a time like this,” said Melissa Mabee, organizer of the fundraiser and a friend of the family.

Mabee said Carter is now home and resting with his wife, Jen, and his son..

“We have such a great community … and I thought, if we can get the word out we can relieve some of that stress,” Mabee said. “It’s just something you can do to help when you can’t do anything (else).”