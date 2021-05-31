Man charged after two people stabbed

Article content

A 39-year-old Mississaugas of the Credit man is facing assault charges after two people were stabbed Saturday on the First Nation.

The man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

Haldimand OPP and paramedics responded to Mississauga Road just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said two victims required medical treatment but were not hospitalized. They were stabbed in the escalation of a verbal dispute among a group of people.

OPP West Region tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and canine unit assisted in the search for a suspect, who had fled the scene.

On Monday, police said a suspect was arrested later Saturday morning.