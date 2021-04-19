Low-flying aircraft will conduct topographic measurement
The city says a plane flying low over the municipality is conducting an aerial survey
A Cessna 206 small aircraft will fly in a row pattern for the survey in an effort to improve the models used to plan repairs and upgrades to Brantford’s stormwater network.
The aircraft will be carrying Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, equipment that uses a pulsed laser to measure variable distances to the ground, yielding three-dimensional information of the area’s topography.
Operating at an altitude of 700 metres, or about 2,300 feet, the aerial survey began April 17 and will continue to May 17, depending on weather conditions.
“They are 500 feet above the circuit altitude, so it’s an extra thing to keep an eye out for while approaching the airport from the east,” said Shawn Broughton, general manager of the Brantford Municipal Airport and the Brantford Flight Centre. “It’s a bit of an impact for our flight training operations, that will be scaled back to occasional training only. We have to make sure we’re not in the way.”
Broughton noted that the LiDAR aircraft won’t appear as low as the aircraft that last year dropped rabies vaccine bait from about 400 feet.
The minimum altitude over the city is normally 1,000 feet, while commercial airliners approaching John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton are usually at about 3,500 feet.
“We are encouraging pilots who are practising, to do so a little further west or south,” Broughton said. “We are looking forward to the results because it will give us a really clear picture of any potential future objects, like trees, that could be encroaching on approaches to runways.”
