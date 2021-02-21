Lost wallet returned 47 years later with memories intact

Article content

A wallet lost 47 years ago in Hamilton has made its way back to a local family.

Ken Mercer said he got a call from a contractor renovating a Hamilton home who said he found in the basement a wallet that belonged to Mercer’s late father, Ray.

“I’ve been searching for you for quite a while, and wanted to get these back to who they belonged to, or a family member,” said the contractor, who wants to remain anonymous.

Mercer said he recalls his father returning home from shopping in Hamilton one day in the early 1970s.

“He was frustrated, and was sure he had been pick-pocketed after two men bumped into him while he was in a shop on Ottawa Street in Hamilton,” said the 66-year-old Cainsville resident .

The contractor invited Mercer to see where he had found the wallet, tucked behind three loose bricks in the basement.

“When I moved the stones, I thought I’d found a load of money,” the contractor said. “I opened it all up, and it had a birth certificate from Newfoundland,” among many other items.