





Share this Story: Local woman new president of provincial agricultural society

Local woman new president of provincial agricultural society jpg, BR

Article content A local woman with deep Brant County roots and a passion for fall fairs is taking on a new provincial role. Beth Howell-Vervaecke has been elected president of the Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies. A life-long member of the Paris Agricultural Society, Howell-Vervaecke began her new role on Feb. 20. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local woman new president of provincial agricultural society Back to video “This is a great honour and I’m really looking forward to representing the more than 200 agricultural societies and fall fairs across Ontario,” she said. “I’m really passionate about the fairs, their history and the way they bring communities together year after year.” Howell-Vervaecke plans to provide leadership agricultural societies need as they continue to deal with COVID-19 pandemic through communication and education. “One of the ways I plan to achieve that is by again offering webinars starting this spring,” Howell-Vervaecke said. “They will cover a lot of different topics, how to run virtual fairs, how to hold smaller fairs and health and safety requirements.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “All topics are on the table and we’re looking to do everything we can to support our societies and their fairs.” The association’s mantra is, “Teamwork makes our Ag Societies strong.” In her new role, Howell-Vervaecke said she will strive to support the advancement of the association as being a resource for agricultural societies in the province. “One of the great ways Ag societies contribute to our communities is through their annual fall fairs that promote rural life in Ontario,” Howell-Vervaecke said. “I will also build on the impact of working with the Ontario Ministry of Agricultural Food and Rural Affairs to stabilize funding for all our Ag societies as it is so desperately needed to help them survive.” The association has adopted #fairsareresilient to support its efforts. Howell-Vervaecke represents the seventh generation of Howells to grow up on Brantview Farms in St. George. The farm, at that time, included a heavy horse operation, swine, dairy and mixed crops as well as an apple orchard. Howell-Veraecke continues to work on the farm during the fall apple harvest. She has served on many Paris Agricultural Society committees including chair of the Junior Department and was Fair Queen in 1985. In 2007-2008, Howell-Veraecke, was president of the society’s homecraft department. As the new president of the Ontario association, she is following in the footsteps of others from the Paris society who took on the top role in the past including her grandfather, Jim Howell who was president in 1969. Others include Harry Emmott (2008), John Creeden (1997) and Bob Taylor (1989).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our board is confident that her knowledge of fairs and commitment to promoting opportunities for building local capacity will strengthen our provincial association,” Ross Miller, president of the Paris Agricultural Society, said in congratulating Howell-Vervaecke on her new role. “The pandemic had a difficult impact on our fairs across the province but knowing that people like Beth are willing to step up and lead the process of re-imagining what our fairs can be going forward is encouraging. “We need to stay positive and look to the future.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford