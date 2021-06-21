





Share this Story: Local weekly new COVID cases fall to lowest level since February

Local weekly new COVID cases fall to lowest level since February

Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing to 21 the number for the week ended June 20. That’s the lowest weekly case count since 13 in the week ended Feb. 14. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local weekly new COVID cases fall to lowest level since February Back to video Weekly case counts have been falling since a record 269 recorded in the week ended April 18. Active cases fell to 20 on Monday compared with 46 a week ago. The Brant Community Health Care System reported Monday that four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with two patients in critical care. The health unit reported five patients in care, with the difference in numbers due to reporting times. Since the pandemic began last March, 3,389 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,349 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,194 variants of concern. Of those, 78 9 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 85 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, four have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 316 have some mutation detected.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been 129,792 doses of the vaccine administered, which is an increase of 13,642 from last week. There are also 32,774 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 71 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose and 24 per cent have received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics (first-dose only; no appointments ) this week at its Laurier (1 Market St., Brantford) and Paris fairgrounds ( (139 Silver St. in Paris) locations for those aged 12 and older. At Laurier, walk-ins are welcome on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while at Paris the walk-in clinics will take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to a delay in the shipping of the Pfizer vaccine that has affected the entire province, the BCHU will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is interchangeable with the Pfizer vaccine. All appointments and clinics this week will be honoured as the BCHU has sufficient supply of Moderna. A limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be reserved for youth aged 12 to 17 who can only receive that vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s expected that sometime next week the province will announce that all adults who have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Rosewood House, June 6, four residents • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, eight residents, three staff members • Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, seven cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 16, June 14, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Friday, the last day information was available on the Ohsweken Public Health website.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 37 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 32 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 270 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since Sept. 15. There were three deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,022. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 266 people receiving care Monday. There have now been 12,669,775 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 1,325,334 doses were administered last week. In Ontario, 12,972,700 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 118,625 doses on Sunday.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford