Local weekly COVID-19 cases set record

Article content The Brant County Health Unit reported on Monday 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, ending a record-setting week. For the week ended April 18, the area recorded 275 positive results, topping the previous record of 190 cases during the week ended April 11. Cases counts have risen for four straight weeks, starting with 66 for the week ended March 28, followed by 142 for the week ended April 4. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local weekly COVID-19 cases set record Back to video On the positive side, active cases continue to decline. On Monday, there were 256 active cases, down from the 260 reported on Sunday. The health unit is reporting 356 variants of concern. Of those, 266 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 53 are the E484K mutation, 33 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began last March, 2,361 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 2,091 of those resulting in recovered cases.

Article content There have been 14 deaths in the communities from the virus. Currently, there are 21 COVID patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Of those, seven are in critical care and 14 are in acute medical in-patient care. The numbers provided by BGH may be different from those on the health unit website because some patients at the hospital may reside outside of the area. As for area vaccinations, 40,368 doses have been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,081 of those completed their two-dose series. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Visit for www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant. The province has announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered to those aged 40 and older in pharmacies and primary-care settings beginning Tuesday. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information. Over the weekend, four new COVID cases were confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Simcoe. The following is a list of childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate settings and Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school board schools with outbreaks. • McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 • North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students • Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students • Cedarland (Brantford), April 9, two students and five staff/providers

Article content • Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14 • Lansdowne-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students • Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers • Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider • Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider • Assumption College (Brantford), April 6, three students • St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students • Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one staff/provider • Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider • Sensity (Paris), April 12, one staff • Community Living Brant (Brantford), April 8, one staff • Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • Brant Food Centre (Brantford), April 15, two cases • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, five cases • Food processing, April 16, six cases • Manufacturing/Industrial, No. 9 and No. 10, five cases • Farm, No. 1-4, 32 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 16 active cases as of Monday. That’s nearly double from the nine active cases the area had on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 460 confirmed cases, of which 434 are resolved. Five cases have been identified as variants of concern with the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK).

On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. With 42,873 tests performed in the province, the positivity rate is at 10.5 per cent. There are also 2,202 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, an all-time high. Of those, 755 are being treated in intensive care and 516 are breathing on a ventilator. The province also announced 19 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,735. The province administered 66,897 doses of the vaccine on Sunday. There are now 3,904,778 people vaccinated with 346,005 fully vaccinated.

