The Brant County Health Unit is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases over the past 72 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The case count for the week ended Sunday was 69, compared to 61 for the week ended Sept. 5, and 43 for the week ended Aug. 29.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local weekly COVID-19 cases rise to 69; three cases reported at schools Back to video

Following the first full week of in-person classes, positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported at Bellview School, James Hillier School and St. John’s College, with each with one case.

Active cases in Brantford-Brant now sit at 64, up 11 from Friday.

Ohsweken Public Health reported on Monday that a 12th person had died from COVID-19 complications. It’s the first reported death in the community since the end of April.

A combination of rising cases of COVID-19 and a low vaccination rate saw Six Nations of the Grand River move to a higher alert level on its pandemic response framework. After months of being at the lowest level “green,” Six Nations moved on Monday to “orange” which is the middle of the five levels.

Over the last week, Six Nations has recorded 32 new COVID cases in a population of fewer than 13,000 people, giving the area the highest incidence rate in the province.

The Brant Community Healthcare System is reporting that five COVID patients are in its care and, of those, one is in critical care.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 3,734 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,645 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 69 per cent of all cases have been among unvaccinated people, 17 per cent of cases have been people with one vaccine dose, and 14 per cent of cases have been people who are fully vaccinated.