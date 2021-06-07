





Share this Story: Local weekly COVID-19 case count declines

Local weekly COVID-19 case count declines

Article content The weekly COVID-19 case count for Brantford-Brant continues to drop. The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing to 69 the total number of cases for the week ended June 6. That’s the lowest number since 66 recorded for the week ended March 28. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local weekly COVID-19 case count declines Back to video Weekly case counts have been declining since a record 269 were recorded in the week ended April 18. Active cases also dropped to 73 now from 89 a week ago. The Brant Community Health Care System reported Monday that three COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with none in critical care. The health unit reports two patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers or with out-of-area people receiving care. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,328 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,235 of those resulting in recovered cases.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,143 variants of concern. Of those, 763 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 250 are the E484K mutation, 64 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 66 the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Vaccines were a success story last week as there were 12,797 doses of the vaccine administered over the past seven days. There now have been 102,859 doses of the vaccine administered by the health unit with 10,216 people having completed their series. According to the health unit website, 67 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, while nine per cent have received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18 are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the “first-in and first-out” method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about the local vaccine rollout and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. On Sunday, new outbreaks involving one resident at Rosewood House and three people at a construction site were declared. The construction business is not named because it does not serve the public directly and the health unit can effectively contact trace all those employed at the facility. An outbreak involving two people at Portway Dentistry was declared over on Saturday. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Rosewood House, June 6, one resident • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, four residents, three staff members • St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident • Community Living Brant Facility No. 3, May 22, one resident, two staff members • Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 10 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Friday.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 35 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 29 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Monday, Public Health Ontario reported 525 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since 491 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sept. 27. There were 15 deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,869. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 547 people receiving care Monday. Of those people, 497 are in intensive care units. It’s the first time in two months the number of patients in ICUs has dropped below 500. The province hit a pair of vaccination milestones recently with more than 10 million people having received one dose of the vaccine and more than one million fully vaccinated. There have now been 10,109,404 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,086,805 people are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford