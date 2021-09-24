Local teacher charged with sex assault of student dating back more than 20 years

A local teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student more than 20 years ago.

Brantford police said Friday they were made aware of the allegation in April, which is being investigated by its child abuse and sexual assault unit,

The accused has been placed on a leave pending the outcome of court proceedings, police said.

Police said they are releasing no further details, including which school board employs the accused, their age or their gender in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Asked for a comment, a spokesperson for the Grand Erie District School Board said the board is in contact with Brantford police. “Any questions related to any investigation needs to be directed there,” he said.

Sexual assault is any unwanted act of a sexual nature imposed by one person upon another. Forced or coerced intercourse, grabbing, touching or kissing can be defined as sexual assault.

The Sexual Assault Centre of Brant offers a free 24-hour crisis and support line at 519-751-3471, or go to www.sacbrant.ca for more information.

To report an incident, contact the Brantford police at 519-756-0113 or report online at www.brantfordpolice.ca