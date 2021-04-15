Local Muslims celebrate Ramadan
The Muslim Association of Brantford this week unveiled billboards at several locations to help followers celebrate Ramadan.
“We have billboards on West Street, Brant Avenue and Paris Road,” Imam Abu Noman Tarek, of the Brantford Mosque, said.
“Some Muslims are also putting Ramadan lawn signs on their front yards. We’re hoping these signs might bring some ease to Muslims during this unprecedented time.”
Ramadan began April 13 and is expected to end on May 12. During that time, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset daily abstaining from food, drink and marital relations during the daylight hours.
“Every Muslim is expected to do their best to practice self-control and self-discipline,” Tarek, a member of the Council of Canadian Imams, said. “Thus every fasting person should refrain from using harsh language or insults and should do their best to show forgiveness and respect to others.
“In addition, every Muslim is expected to do extra prayers especially at night.”
The association is urging all of its members to continue to follow all safety measures and public health guidelines. Ramadan is also the month in which Muslims believe that the Holy Quran (the Muslim’s Holy Book) was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims are expected to read and contemplate on the meanings of the Quran more during Ramadan. The month helps Muslims achieve a higher level of spirituality, Tarek said.
Fasting helps Muslims appreciate the bounties bestowed upon them by Allah (God), feel more connected to those less fortunate and help the needy.
Members of the Muslim association collected and donated more than 500 pounds of food to the Brantford Food Bank this week as part of their celebration.
The day after Ramadan is a Eid-Ul-Fitr (the day of breaking the fast) and is a festive holiday that includes a Thanks Giving prayer in the morning
“In some countries this holiday is celebrated for three days,” Tarek said. “Children are often rewarded with gifts, money, new clothes and other goodies.
“In upholding the tradition, Muslims must do everything they can to support the needy, the poor and the weak.”
Visit https://brantfordmosque.ca/ to learn more about The Muslim Association of Brantford and its plans for Ramadan.
The association is providing several ways for followers to celebrate Ramadan including virtual services.
