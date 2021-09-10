Local jobless rate falls to 5.7 per cent

The area’s unemployment rate has decreased for the second straight month, according to Statistics Canada data released Friday.

The jobless rate for Brantford and Brant County for August was 5.7 per cent, down from 6.1 per cent in July.

Many businesses are hiring, reflected in the record 3,100-plus postings on the Grand Erie Jobs board at www.workforceplanningboard.org/jobs. The Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, which operates the board, describes the increase in listings as “staggering” over the past few months, with sales and service workers, trades, and transport and equipment operators among the top categories of workers being sought.

“We’re hearing that a lot of employers are having difficulties filling some positions,” said Danette Dalton, executive director of the planning board “Many businesses are offering competitive work packages to attract workers.”

One such employer is Dairy Queen, which, on Sept. 7, announced on Facebook that its Brantford store on Colborne Street East closed early this year because of a staffing shortage. However, the stores on King George Road and Colborne Street West will be remain open year-round.

The Statistics Canada labour force survey was taken during the week of Aug. 15 to 21, about one month after the province entered Step 3 of its pandemic reopening plan that eased restrictions on a number of business and retail sectors.

Across the country, the national unemployment rate fell to 7.1 per cent last month from 7.5 per cent in July, while in Ontario the jobless rate dropped by 0.4 points to 7.6 per cent.