Local jobless rate at one-year low
Article content
The Brantford area recorded its lowest unemployment rate in a year in April, even as new lockdowns sidelined workers across Canada.
The city’s jobless rate fell to 6.4 per cent in April, down from 7.2 per cent in March, according to the latest seasonally adjusted estimates from Statistics Canada released on Friday.
Local jobless rate at one-year low Back to video
In nearby Norfolk County, the jobless rate sat at 7.6 per cent in April.
In April 2020, local unemployment reached the highest level since the pandemic’s first wave a year ago, when the jobless rate was 8.9 per cent.
Last month, Brantford fared better than many places in Canada.
Employment fell by about 207,000 jobs across Canada as COVID-19 restrictions were tightened in several provinces, pushing up the national monthly jobless rate to 8.1 per cent. Ontario’s monthly unemployment rate climbed to nine per cent due to an estimated 153,000 fewer residents working.
Ontario started its current stay-at-home order on April 8, just prior to Statistics Canada conducting its labour force survey April 11 to 17.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s great to see the Brantford area’s unemployment rate at a one-year low,” said Danette Dalton, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie. “We hope that trend continues, but we may continue to see instability in the job market, especially if the pandemic’s third wave isn’t brought under control.”
Dalton said it’s important to remember that “there are still more than 5,000 local residents who don’t have jobs, which means thousands of families are struggling and need our community’s support.”
In Brantford, more women across all age groups worked full time in April, while full-time employment fell among men, with young workers ages 15 to 24 the hardest hit. Part-time employment grew for men.
There were about 1,200 new job listings in April for Brantford on Grand Erie Jobs, the planning board’s community job board. Another 1,000 new jobs were listed for Brant, Norfolk, Haldimand and Six Nations. A large majority of job postings are for full-time permanent positions. The link is at www.workforceplanningboard.org/find-jobs
While the material handler remains the No. 1 job posting locally, employers are looking to fill a wide variety of positions. Businesses are still recruiting for sales, customer service and restaurant jobs, even with the curtailing of these types of operations. Many farms are also hiring.
The workforce planning board is one of 26 non-profit organizations in Ontario that play a leadership role in labour force planning.