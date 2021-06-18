





Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from five on Thursday. So far this week there have been 13 cases reported. With three days of reporting left this week, the area is on track to record fewer cases than the week ended June 13 when there were 42. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local COVID cases trend downward Back to video Should there be fewer than 42 cases this week, it would be the lowest weekly case count for Brantford-Brant since the week ended Feb. 14 when there were 13. Active cases also dropped on Friday to 31 from 36 on Thursday. The Brant Community Health Care System reported four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Two patients are in critical care. The health unit is reporting five hospitalizations with the difference due to the timing of reporting. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,330 of those resulting in recovered cases.

Article content There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,185 variants of concern. Of those, 786 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, two have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 320 have some mutation detected. There were 2,516 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU on Thursday and there have now been 12 total 5,037 doses of the vaccine administered. There are also 28,927 people who have completed their vaccine series. According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 69 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose with 16 per cent having received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics this week at its Laurier and Paris Fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older (first dose only). Clinics will take place at the Laurier location (1 Market St.) from Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Article content Also, those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) eligible for an accelerated second dose can now add their names to the BCHU’s cancellation waitlist. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks: • Rosewood House, June 6, four residents • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, eight residents, three staff members • Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, four cases • Manufacturing/Industrial, June 14, two cases • Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. Exact numbers were not available but 37 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 32 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 345 new cases in the past 24 hours. There was one death reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus since the pandemic began to 8,994. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there were 378 people receiving care Thursday and, of those, 352 were in ICUs. There have now been 12,153,663 doses of the vaccine administered and 2,547,241 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 210,638 doses on Thursday.

