Local COVID-19 numbers rising

New COVID-19 cases are rising in Brantford and Brant County.

On Thursday, the Brant County Health Unit reported 15 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing to 59 the number of local active cases.

Also of significance, there are now 11 local cases of a COVID-19 variant, which is three more than Wednesday. A week ago, there were just four variants.

The lineage of all the variant cases is not determined.

With 34 new cases for the first three days of this week, Brantford-Brant is on pace to log the highest number of cases since 117 were reported for the week ended Jan. 17.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,491 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 12,953 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses.

Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reported five COVID patients at noon on Wednesday. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford and Brant County, along with local residents.