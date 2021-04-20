Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That’s an increase from the 25 reported on Monday.

Local COVID-19 numbers increase

There were 281 active cases on Tuesday, up from 256 on Monday.

The health unit is reporting 392 variants of concern. Of those, 286 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 67 are the E484K mutation, 35 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,361 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,091 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 14 deaths in the community from the virus.

Currently. there are 25 COVID-19 patients at Brantford General Hospital receiving care. Of those, 11 are in critical care and 14 are in acute medical in-patient care. On Monday, there were 21 patients in hospital, with seven in critical care and 14 in acute medical inpatient care.