Local COVID-19 numbers increase
The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
That’s an increase from the 25 reported on Monday.
There were 281 active cases on Tuesday, up from 256 on Monday.
The health unit is reporting 392 variants of concern. Of those, 286 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 67 are the E484K mutation, 35 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).
Since the pandemic began last March, 2,361 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,091 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 14 deaths in the community from the virus.
Currently. there are 25 COVID-19 patients at Brantford General Hospital receiving care. Of those, 11 are in critical care and 14 are in acute medical in-patient care. On Monday, there were 21 patients in hospital, with seven in critical care and 14 in acute medical inpatient care.
The numbers provided from BGH may be different from those on the health unit website because some patients at the hospital may live outside of the area.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 776 doses were administered on Monday. In total, 41,144 doses have been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,092 of those completed.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Visit for www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant County.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.
Several new cases were reported over the past few days by the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. Schools that are affected include: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (Simcoe), Valley Heights Secondary School (Langton), Lakewood (Port Dover), Ecole Confederation (Brantford) and J.L. Mitchener (Cayuga).
There was a new outbreak declared Monday at a local manufacturing/industrial site that does not serve the public directly. Three people are positive at that location.
Also, an outbreak at an area farm that was declared on April 4 and involved 20 positive cases was declared over on Monday.
The following is a list of childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, workplaces and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk boards with outbreaks:
• McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6
• North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students
• Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students
• Cedarland (Brantford), April 9, two students and five staff/providers
• Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14
• Lansdowne-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students
• Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers
• Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider
• Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider
• Assumption College (Brantford), April 6, three students
• St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students
• Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one staff/provider
• Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider
• Sensity (Paris), April 12, one staff
• Community Living Brant (Brantford), April 8, one staff
• Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff
• St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff
• Brant Food Centre (Brantford), April 15, two cases
• Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, five cases
• Food processing, April 16, six cases
• Manufacturing/Industrial, No. 9, No. 10 and No. 11, eight cases
• Farm, No. 2-4, 12 cases
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 16 active cases as of Monday. That’s almost double from the nine active cases the area had on Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 460 confirmed cases, of which 434 are resolved. Five cases have been identified as variants of concern with the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK).
A total of 2,211 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 676 of those people fully vaccinated.
There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,469 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. That is a decrease of nearly 1,000 from Monday.
However, the number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals continues to climb with 2,360 people currently being treated. That is up from 2,202 on Monday.
Of those currently hospitalized, 773 are being treated in intensive care and 537 are breathing on a ventilator.
The province also announced 22 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,757.
The province administered 90,409 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 3,995,187 people vaccinated with 347,597 fully vaccinated.