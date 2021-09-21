Local COVID-19 death toll rises to 29
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the area from the virus to 29.
The victims were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s. Neither had a known epidemiological link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread. Both were not hospitalized at the time of death.
The woman becomes the area’s youngest COVID-19 victim.
No other details were released.
Also on Tuesday, the health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
Active cases decreased from 52 on Monday to 51 on Tuesday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that one patient is in critical care. There were four people hospitalized on Monday, with one in critical care.
The BCHU is reporting three people as hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,792 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,712 of those resulting in recovered cases.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,524 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 198 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 445 have some mutation detected.
There have been 219,337 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,250 first doses, 108,287 second doses and 800 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics Tuesday through Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; at the Brant Sports Complex, 944 Powerline Rd., Paris from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
A new outbreak was declared on Monday at Zander’s Fire Grill and Brew Lounge where two COVID-19 cases were found in staff members who did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the establishment.
The affected individuals – and any high-risk, close contacts – are self-isolating for 10 days with the establishment remaining open.
The BCHU said customers are low risk, however, anyone who attended Zander’s between Sept. 12 and 15 who is concerned about possible exposure or who is experiencing symptoms should contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing.
Outbreaks are ongoing at Community Living Brant (Facility No. 4, Sept. 19, one staff member), at a construction site (Sept. 18, three cases) and at a local farm (Sept. 9, two cases).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
The following is a list of local schools with confirmed cases, along with the date the cases were confirmed and the number of cases: Bellview Public School (Sept. 12, one case); Branlyn Community School (Sept. 16 and 17, two cases); Echo Place School (Sept. 19, two cases); James Hillier Public School (Sept. 12, one case); King George School (Sept. 16, two cases); Mt. Pleasant School (Sept. 14, one case); Russell Reid Elementary School (Sept. 16, one case); St. George-German Public School (Sept. 17, one case); Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 14, one case); and St. John’s College (Sept. 12, one case).
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 46 active cases as of Saturday. There are five people from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 636 confirmed cases, of which 578 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 54 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 12 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 574 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 434 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,663 after there were eight more deaths reported from Monday.
Of the 179 patients in Ontario ICUs, 170 are not fully immunized.
In Ontario, a total of 21,404,362 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,309,713 people completing their vaccine series. Approximately 85 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one vaccine dose while 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Starting on Wednesday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario.