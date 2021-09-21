Local COVID-19 death toll rises to 29

The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the area from the virus to 29.

The victims were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s. Neither had a known epidemiological link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread. Both were not hospitalized at the time of death.

The woman becomes the area’s youngest COVID-19 victim.

No other details were released.

Also on Tuesday, the health unit reported two new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Active cases decreased from 52 on Monday to 51 on Tuesday.

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that one patient is in critical care. There were four people hospitalized on Monday, with one in critical care.

The BCHU is reporting three people as hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,792 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,712 of those resulting in recovered cases.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,524 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 198 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 445 have some mutation detected.

There have been 219,337 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,250 first doses, 108,287 second doses and 800 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.