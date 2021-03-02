Local COVID-19 confirmed cases rising
A spike in COVID-19 cases saw the Brant County Health Unit report Tuesday 13 new confirmed results in the past 24 hours.
There are now 54 active cases in the community, with three people being treated at Brantford General Hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,498 confirmed cases, of which 1,432 have been resolved.
There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.
Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
To date, 7,954 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,533 people having received a second dose.
Pauline Johnson Collegiate in Brantford reported a positive test on Saturday.
An outbreak is also ongoing at John Noble Home after a single staff member tested positive on Friday. It is the fourth outbreak at Brantford long-term care facility since the pandemic began last March.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
Ohsweken Public Health has 116 active cases after two new positive tests were confirmed on Monday and another one on Tuesday. Six Nations of the Grand River has had 367 total cases since the pandemic began with 248 of those resolved.
There are currently four people with the virus hospitalized.
Three people have died on Six Nations from COVID during the pandemic.
The health unit on Six Nations is now taking online registrations for vaccines.
Public Health Ontario reported 966 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 11 deaths attributed to the virus. It is the first time in a week that daily cases have dropped below 1,000.
There have been 302,805 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 285,262 recoveries. In Ontario, 6,997 people have died from the virus.