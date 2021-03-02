Local COVID-19 confirmed cases rising

Article content

A spike in COVID-19 cases saw the Brant County Health Unit report Tuesday 13 new confirmed results in the past 24 hours.

There are now 54 active cases in the community, with three people being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,498 confirmed cases, of which 1,432 have been resolved.

There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 7,954 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,533 people having received a second dose.