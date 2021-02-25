Local COVID-19 cases on the rise
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Brantford and Brant County is on the rise.
On Thursday, the Brant County Health Unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Brantford and Brant County to 29 this week, putting the area on pace to eclipse last week’s number of 42.
The number of active cases also has increased to 56 from 46 on Wednesday.
There is one person being treated at Brantford General Hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,464 confirmed virus cases, of which 1,396 have been resolved.
Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
There has been one positive case of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant.
To date, 7,789 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,515 people having received a second dose.
Late Wednesday, James Hillier Public School in Brantford reported another positive case, bringing its active total of confirmed cases to four.
St. Peter Catholic Elementary School is closed until March 11 due to a COVID outbreak. The number of confirmed cases at the Brantford school now stands at seven. St. Peter students will learn remotely until returning to in-class learning.
School outbreaks also have been declared at North Park Collegiate in Brantford, where three students have tested positive, and at Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford, where one student and one staff member have tested positive.
There was also a case confirmed at Cedarland Public School in Brantford earlier this week.
There are no reported outbreaks at any long-term care facilities, retirement homes or congregate settings in Brantford-Brant.
Public Health Ontario reported 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 23 deaths attributed to the virus. There have been 297,311 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 6,916 deaths in Ontario.