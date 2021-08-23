COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brantford and Brant County.

On Monday, 17 new cases were reported in the previous 72 hours.

Local COVID-19 cases continue to climb

There are 61 active cases of the virus in the community and 18 people, including seven in critical care, are receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital.

There has been a substantial increase in the number of cases over the past four weeks.

Fifty-seven new cases were reported for the week ended Sunday, compared to 42 for the week ended Aug. 15, 17 for the week ended Aug. 8 and 11 for the week ended Aug. 1.

The record is 269 cases during the week ended April 18.

The health unit is reporting 1,297 variants of concern, of which 795 are the B.1.1.7 lineage first detected in the United Kingdom.

Over the course of the pandemic, the health unit has recorded 3,561 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 3,467 are considered resolved.

The deaths of 20 local people have been attributed to COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at the Willett’s transition unit in Paris (one staff, 10 patients), Brantwood Community Services – Cumberland (one staff), Lions McInnes House (one staff) and the Salvation Army Booth Centre (one case).

On the vaccination front, the health unit reports that 209,215 vaccines have been administered to date, with 103,290 people having completed the two-dose vaccination series.

Statistics published by Public Health Ontario show that, for all Brantford-Brant residents over the age of 12, 82 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 75 per cent are considered fully immunized.