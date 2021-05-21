





Article content Brantford-Brant is on pace to drastically cut its COVID-19 weekly case count. The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, brining the count to 62 for the first four days of the week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local COVID-19 case count improving Back to video That averages to 15.5 cases a day. If the area stays on that pace for the remaining three days this week, it will come in well under the 164 cases that were reported last week. Active cases dropped slightly on Friday. There are now 125 active cases in the community compared to 133 on Thursday. For the third straight day, the health unit administered nearly 2,000 doses of the vaccine Thursday, bringing the total to 75,015 doses, an increase of 1,863 from the day before. A total of 5,932 people have completed their vaccination series. The Ontario government has announced that all adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year (born in 2003 or earlier) are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.

Article content Also, on Friday, the province announced that those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between March 10 and 19 will be able to book their second doses the week of May 24, with informed consent. Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said on Friday that those who are eligible should contact the provider who administered their first dose to book their appointment. For those who received their first dose after March 19, they should be able to get their second shot within the recommended interval of 12 weeks. Nearly one million people in Ontario got their first AstraZeneca shot between March 10 and May 11 when the administration of the vaccine was stopped because of concern over rare, fatal blood clots. Williams said the health risks posed by the vaccine are low and new data indicate that the benefits far outweigh the risk with second doses. The province has said that it will open eligibility to those aged 12 to 18 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 31. Visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or local public health websites for more information. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County. Vaccination appointments are available for as early as May 27. As for hospitalizations, the Brant Community Health Care System reported Friday that six COVID patients are receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Three of the patients are in critical care.

Article content Since the pandemic began in March, 2020, 3,131 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 2,986 of those resulting in recovered cases. The health unit noted that one false positive has been removed from the overall case count. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 988 variants of concern. Of those, 644 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 222 are the E484K mutation, 70 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 43 have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). The Brant County Health Unit declared an outbreak on May 20 at the Wendy’s restaurant at 78 Icomm Dr. in Brantford after three COVID-19 cases were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the establishment. A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period and where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace. As per typical case and contact management protocols, those who tested positive have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days. The health unit notes that its investigation is classifying any customers as low-risk for acquiring COVID-19. However, anyone who attended the establishment from May 13 to 15 and is concerned about possible exposure or who have symptoms should arrange for assessment and testing. The restaurant remains open for business.

Article content An outbreak at Farm Boy that was declared on April 8 involving eight cases was declared over on Thursday. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Creative Minds Children Services Brantford (second outbreak), May 15, two staff/providers • Wendy’s (78 Icomm Dr.), May 20, three cases • Food processing No. 5, May 17, two cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 13 (April 25, six cases) and No. 15 (May 12, four cases) Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were two active cases as of Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 513 are resolved. A total of 60 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 30 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with nine per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day out of the past four.

Article content After there were 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, there were 1,890 reported on Friday in the past 24 hours. There were 27 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,579. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,265 receiving care Friday. Of those people, 715 are in intensive care units and 510 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 158,524 doses of the vaccine on Thursday, setting a new daily record in Ontario. There are now 7,576,624 people vaccinated and 495,757 who are fully vaccinated.

