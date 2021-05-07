Local chamber part of expansion of COVID-19 rapid testing

Article content

The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, has launched the COVID-19 rapid screening initiative for small- and medium-sized businesses across the province.

The initiative will provide free rapid antigen tests for employees of small- and medium-sized businesses through participating local chambers of commerce and other organizations. The program will screen for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to keep workers and their families safe and businesses open.

This initiative has received interest with chambers of commerce across the province. More than 760,000 rapid test kits already have shipped to 28 chambers, including the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant, and more than 50 others have expressed interest in participating.

For more information, visit the local chamber’s website at: brantfordbrantchamber.com.