Local businesses, venues prepare to reopen
Movies on the big screen, indoor restaurant dining, casino gambling, and museum visits are among the activities Ontarians can again enjoy starting Friday.
With key public health care indicators continuing to improve and the provincewide vaccination rate surpassing targets, Ontario will enter Step 3 of its “Roadmap to Reopen” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses, venues prepare to reopen
It’s exciting news for local business owners who are eager to welcome back the public after 16 months of opening and closing their doors with changing provincial orders.
“It feels different this time,” said Daryl Daggett, owner of Hudson Public, a downtown restaurant next to Harmony Square. “We’re seeing some very hopeful numbers.”
The province surpassed the vaccine requirements to enter into Step 3, with more than 77 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older having received the first dose and 50 per cent both doses. More than 16.6 million vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.
“It’s absolutely exciting to be able to see people, to serve them and to give them an experience,” said Daggett, whose staff is busy preparing the restaurant for its reopening.
Step 3 opens up, with capacity limits, indoor sports and fitness facilities, museums, galleries, casinos and bingo halls, amusement parks, concert venues, nightclubs, and personal care services, among other businesses.
Mike Cripps, general manager at Galaxy Cinemas in Brantford, said he’s excited about having patrons back in the seats of the eight-screen theatre, which has been dark since March. They will open at 50 per cent capacity, which means about 600 movie-goers at any one time. Enhanced safety and cleaning measures will be in place.
“There’s nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Cripps. “It’s a shared experience. You miss that at home.”
While movie making slowed early on in the pandemic, Galaxy is among the Cineplex theatres hoping to draw audiences with new releases, including F9 The Fast Saga, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Boss Baby: Family Business.
“It really feels like we’re going into the summer season,” said Cripps.
The Brant County Museum will open to history lovers on Friday. Tim Philp, president of the Brant Historical Society, said museum staff and summer students have been kept busy while pandemic orders shuttered the Charlotte Street building. Videos of historic walking tours through the city have been filmed and posted on the museum’s Facebook page and staff have been scanning hundreds of historical documents to be made available online.
“In many ways, it’s the future of museums,” said Philp of the online material, adding that it will still be nice to welcome in-person visitors.
The Bell Homestead National Historic Site, which has been delivering virtual education programs to students during the pandemic, is planning its reopening on Aug. 3.
“With Step 3 not expected until closer to the end of July, we began a few behind-the-scenes projects that need to be completed before we open,” said curator Brian Wood.
Also back starting Friday are real estate open houses with a limited number of people. Ray Petro, president of the Brantford Regional Real Estate Association, said whether to hold the showings, which haven’t been permitted since late 2020, will be an individual choice.
“Some agents will and some won’t,” said Petro. “It’s a discussion agents should have with their clients to weigh the pros and cons to best serve the seller’s needs.”
Daggett said the pandemic has forced restaurants to be innovative in order to keep their businesses alive. While they didn’t do much take out prior to March 2020, within days of the pandemic being declared Hudson Public signed on with Skip the Dishes and then other delivery businesses.
“It went a lot better than I ever expected,” said Daggett. “It was a big success. It enabled us to connect with new households and grow our brand.”
Daggett also introduced a delivery-only “ghost kitchen” called Panini Planet that he says was an overnight success.
But with a fractured supply chain that makes things as basic as hamburger buns sometimes difficult to get, Daggett said he is working hard to have product on hand for Friday’s reopening. He’s also introducing a new menu and getting staff, many of whom haven’t worked since March, up to speed.