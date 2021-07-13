Movies on the big screen, indoor restaurant dining, casino gambling, and museum visits are among the activities Ontarians can again enjoy starting Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With key public health care indicators continuing to improve and the provincewide vaccination rate surpassing targets, Ontario will enter Step 3 of its “Roadmap to Reopen” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local businesses, venues prepare to reopen Back to video

It’s exciting news for local business owners who are eager to welcome back the public after 16 months of opening and closing their doors with changing provincial orders.

“It feels different this time,” said Daryl Daggett, owner of Hudson Public, a downtown restaurant next to Harmony Square. “We’re seeing some very hopeful numbers.”

The province surpassed the vaccine requirements to enter into Step 3, with more than 77 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older having received the first dose and 50 per cent both doses. More than 16.6 million vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.

“It’s absolutely exciting to be able to see people, to serve them and to give them an experience,” said Daggett, whose staff is busy preparing the restaurant for its reopening.

Step 3 opens up, with capacity limits, indoor sports and fitness facilities, museums, galleries, casinos and bingo halls, amusement parks, concert venues, nightclubs, and personal care services, among other businesses.

Mike Cripps, general manager at Galaxy Cinemas in Brantford, said he’s excited about having patrons back in the seats of the eight-screen theatre, which has been dark since March. They will open at 50 per cent capacity, which means about 600 movie-goers at any one time. Enhanced safety and cleaning measures will be in place.