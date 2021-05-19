





Article content More than 3,000 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests have so far been distributed to local small- and medium-sized businesses through the Brantford-Brant and Paris chambers of commerce. The local organizations were among the first 20 to launch the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative, a partnership between the provincial government and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local businesses line up for free COVID-19 rapid testing kits Back to video Under the program, COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self Screening Kits are given to employees at least twice a week before they start work. Results are available within 15 minutes. The tests are available to businesses with fewer than 150 employees. “The response has been great,” said David Prang, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Brantford-Brant. As of Wednesday morning, Prang said tests had been distributed to 28 local businesses, with appointments full for the rest of the week and booking into next week. “We have the capacity to expand hours and days if demand increases,” said Prang.

Article content The program will screen for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in workplaces that might otherwise be missed, “helping to keep workers and their families safe and businesses open,” said a media release from the Ontario government. The rapid tests are not meant to replace nasopharyngeal swabs and polymerase chain reaction tests done by COVID-19 assessment centres. If rapid tests comes back positive, people must self-isolate and go to an assessment centre for a follow-up test. Information from Health Canada suggests up to one third of people carrying the virus and its variants are asymptomatic, but more than 50 per cent of known cases are transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier. The Brant County Health Unit has recorded COVID-19 outbreaks at 45 local workplaces since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Those workplaces include stores and restaurants, and businesses that don’t directly serve the public, including food processing plants, manufacturing and industrial businesses, farms and corporate offices. Prang said there are more than 80 chambers of commerce and other partners participating in the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative and more than 1.5 million kits have been distributed. The provincewide rollout began with a pilot project in Kitchener-Waterloo last month that distributed 120,000 kits to about 1,400 businesses. The Brantford-Brant and Paris chambers have an initial order of 50,000 kits containing the Panbio Covid-10 Ag Rapid Test Device, which is administered nasally. Prang said the plan is to run the program for at least 12 weeks.

Article content Businesses can get kits by going to the chamber website at https://brantfordbrantchamber.com/ Appointments are scheduled by email only, in 15-minute intervals, and businesses are required to send a screening supervisor to watch a Ministry of Health training video and pick up the tests, similar to curbside pickup at retail stores. Ontario has already been delivering rapid testing kits through the Provincial Antigen Screening Program to workplaces for asymptomatic staff in key sectors, such as manufacturing, warehousing, the supply chain, mining, construction and food processing. As of April 30, about 7.6 million rapid antigen tests had been sent through the program to nearly 1,500 workplaces. This includes about 200 essential industry sites, most of them in hot spot areas.

