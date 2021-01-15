Article content

Government funding for a “tiny home” project in Brantford, built by a local developer, was announced Friday.

The $200,000 in funding will be delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative for the “demonstration project” that includes four self-contained units of about 300 square feet each that will placed together to look like a single-family home.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local builder to construct 'tiny home' project in city Back to video

The housing, the first of its kind in the city, will be built on city-owned property extending from Gilkison Street to the corner of Stinson and Stirton avenues.

Through a request for proposals process, Brantford general contractor and real estate developer ANC has been selected to build the four compact affordable sustainable and efficient home, or CASE, units.

The infill development uses a modular build approach where the units are constructed off site and then assembled on small parcels of land.

“To tackle Ontario’s affordability crisis, we need to look at new innovative housing solutions, including tiny homes,” Adam Vaughan, parliamentary secretary to the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, said in a virtual announcement on Friday afternoon. “I’m proud that all levels of government are working together to bring these new, safe affordable homes to Brantford and across Ontario.”