Lizzy Wisniewski’s memoir about her opioid addiction, harrowing withdrawal and ultimate recovery is a cautionary tale.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Brantford author is part of what is sometimes called Canada’s hidden opioid crisis, addiction caused by health-care professionals overprescribing to manage patients’ chronic pain.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local author chronicles her journey through 'opioid hell' Back to video

Wisniewski was washing dishes in her Ottawa home in 2005 when simply bending down to put some food scraps in the garbage sent her back into spasms so intense she dropped to the floor in agony. It was a recurrence of a back injury she suffered five years earlier.

“I was prescribed the ‘latest and greatest’ new pain pill, — OxyContin,” she said. “I figured I’d be back to work in a couple of weeks.”

But the pain persisted. Wisniewski said she saw more than 50 doctors, went to physiotherapists and chiropractors, had laser therapy and myriad other treatments. After two years of excruciating pain that left her unable to work, she was referred to a pain specialist.

“I thought, finally someone who can make me feel better.”

But, Wisniewski said, she was quickly put on “dangerously large amounts of opioids, including 400 milligrams a day of OxyContin, Ketamine, synthetic marijuana, Percocet, and eight other medications to relieve the side-effects.

“I went from being a fully functional homeowner and full-time worker to sleeping 22 hours a day. I would bump into walls. I couldn’t focus, couldn’t read. I was slurring my words. But I was still in so much pain.

“My sister would call every 12 hours to make sure I was still alive.”

Her sister, Eley, who Wisniewski calls the “second lead actress” in her book, A Journey Into Opioid Hell and Back: My Recovery from Prescription Narcotics, convinced her to move back to the Brantford area in 2008. And, for the next 3 1/2 years, Eley became her legal caregiver.