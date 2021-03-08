Local active COVID-19 cases at 42

Article content

The number of local active COVID-19 cases stands at 42 after the Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported eight new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reports six COVID patients. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford and Brant County, along with local residents.

For the week ended March 7, 44 new local COVID-19 cases were recorded, down from 49 for the week ended Feb. 28. The new weekly COVID caseload peaked at 167 early in January

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,474 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths in the community have been attributed to COVID-19.

There have been five positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

To date, 10,258 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses.