The Brantford Public Library is asking the public for input that will aid in planning for the next two decades.

A community survey can be found at www.brantfordlibrary.ca/survey and is designed for both library users and non-users.

Library launches community survey

Those who complete the survey could be eligible to be entered in a draw for a new iPad.

The survey is part of a larger planning study that will inform how library services should be delivered as the community grows over the next 20 years. By 2041, it is expected that more than 160,000 people will live in Brantford.

The survey, available until April 14, asks questions about what services people currently use and want from Brantford Public Library. It also has questions on where new library branches should be located and whether the library should look into alternative delivery models, such as bookmobiles and book kiosks.

Brantford Public Library operates the main downtown branch and a smaller branch at 441 St. Paul Ave. Plans are also in development to include a new branch in the Shellard Lane area as part of a shared facility with a new elementary school and recreation centre.

Each year, the library gets more than 500,000 visits from people seekign to borrow library materials, use public printing, photocopying and computer stations and participate in programs. In 2020, even in the midst of the pandemic, there were more than 250 uses of study and meeting rooms.

Library membership is free for residents of Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River.