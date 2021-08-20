Library adds GoPros to collection
Article content
GoPro camera kits are the latest item available to be borrowed from the Brantford Public Library.
Advertisement
Article content
The library added GoPro camera kits to its collection in the middle of August. The kits are available to be borrowed for one-week periods by anyone 18 and older who has been a full library member in good standing for six months.
Library adds GoPros to collection Back to video
Each kit includes a GoPro Hero 7 White camera, a hard plastic case and several items that can be used to mount the cameras on helmets, bicycles and other things.
GoPro revolutionized amateur video production because of the high-quality images the cameras can capture and their ruggedness and transportability.
Many people would recognize video footage captured on GoPros because the cameras are synonymous with being incorporated into the action. The GoPro YouTube page includes breathtaking videos of swimming with dolphins, whitewater rafting and even fly fishing.
By offering GoPro cameras, the library is expanding opportunities in the area of video production. Already, the library’s main branch boasts a Digital Media Lab, which has two high-end computers equipped with the latest Adobe video editing software. The lab can be booked up to two hours at a time as far as two weeks in advance.
To celebrate the launch of the GoPro cameras, the library will host a How to Create Better Videos event at the main branch on Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Featured will be Adam Hislop, owner of Atomic Spark, an award-winning video production company.
Registration for this live in-person event is now open through the library’s website. To ensure the safety of all attendees, the library will conduct screening prior to the event and physical distancing and masks will be mandatory.
Advertisement
Article content
The Library also offers free access to LinkedIn Learning, which has hundreds of hours of video tutorials on the topic of video production. These videos cater to beginners and experts and include practice files.
All content through LinkedIn Learning can be accessed with your library card through the LinkedIn Learning website or app.
With these tools, people could produce professional videos for free with a library membership.
Call or visit the library for more information on the GoPro cameras, upcoming programs and how to access the LinkedIn Learning service.
At Your Library is a weekly column provided by the staff of the Brantford Public Library. Readers requiring more information can visit www.brantfordlibrary.ca.