Letters to the editor
Unnecessary election
So. Justin Trudeau has called an unnecessary election at great expense to us all while he is still in power — just to get more power and stroke his own ego. All this while he continues on a wild spending spree (that we can ill afford) to buy votes.
To Justin, I say: “Grow up and pay for this nonsense yourself out of your own pocket!”
Mike Veer
Brantford
Big Pharma
Bluntly put, the pharma industry has to be destroyed or it will destroy us. It must be completely dismantled and neutralized because the rot is too extensive for reform to be effective.
The collusion that exists between vaccine producers, regulators and public policy makers expedites abuse and undermines trust and credibility.
This leads to mass exploitation of a terrorized, misinformed public and to medical experimentation on a global scale.
In the relationship between Big Pharma and the rest of us, the question is no longer one of war or peace, but victory or ruin.
Recognizing the existential threat that Carthage posed to Rome, Cato the Elder often ended his vehement speeches by saying: “Carthago delenda est,” or: “Carthage must be destroyed.”
In our present- day context, this might be formulated as: Big Pharma delenda est.
Werner Broschinski
Princeton
Questions
Do you think that the rollout of vaccine passports is going to end with two experimental COVID-19 shots?
Will children under 12 be included?
Will informed consent as described in the Nuremberg Code or our right to bodily autonomy as prescribed under the UN Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights no longer be followed?
Will pharmaceuticals continue to be given immunity from liability for all products?
Will public health officials, politicians and businesses that take their guidance be held responsible for any and all harms their policies create?
How long before the current gene editing technology will evolve to current research, where decisions about our health will be given to a centralized control/computers? (see government of Canada’s Policy Horizons paper “Exploring Biodigital Convergence” – redefining what it means to be human).
How long before the vaccine passport is incorporated into the central bank digital currency that is being promoted by government and business leaders?
Will these injected technologies collect biometric data as part of the 5G internet of things?
Are vaccines the first of many social credit scores that will determine our ability to work, play and move around, like exists in China?
Will these systems of control be used to support those that seek truth and non-violence, or those that use lies and deception to control and manipulate?
Susan Rice
Brantford
Yes, to vaccine passports
Canadians want to get back to our pre-COVID freedoms. The solution is for the vast majority of Canadians to get fully vaccinated so as to achieve herd immunity. However, we are not going to get our pre-COVID freedoms back if we continue to be held hostage by anti-vaxxers. These people are flaunting their civic and social responsibilities, claiming it is against their civil liberties to get these unwanted jabs. Is it against children’s civil liberties to require certain vaccines before being enrolled in school? The failure to help us attain herd immunity means that they are ensuring there will be more lockdowns, which impede my civil liberties. The only solution is to exclude anti-vaxxers from entering concerts, sporting events, et al by requiring vaccine passports to attend such events. Perhaps denying access for public health reasons will be the incentive needed so that herd immunity can be achieved and end this COVID nightmare!
Peter Turner
Guelph, Ont.