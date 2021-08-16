Letters to the editor

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

So. Justin Trudeau has called an unnecessary election at great expense to us all while he is still in power — just to get more power and stroke his own ego. All this while he continues on a wild spending spree (that we can ill afford) to buy votes.

To Justin, I say: “Grow up and pay for this nonsense yourself out of your own pocket!”

Mike Veer

Brantford

Big Pharma

Bluntly put, the pharma industry has to be destroyed or it will destroy us. It must be completely dismantled and neutralized because the rot is too extensive for reform to be effective.

The collusion that exists between vaccine producers, regulators and public policy makers expedites abuse and undermines trust and credibility.

This leads to mass exploitation of a terrorized, misinformed public and to medical experimentation on a global scale.

In the relationship between Big Pharma and the rest of us, the question is no longer one of war or peace, but victory or ruin.

Recognizing the existential threat that Carthage posed to Rome, Cato the Elder often ended his vehement speeches by saying: “Carthago delenda est,” or: “Carthage must be destroyed.”

In our present- day context, this might be formulated as: Big Pharma delenda est.

Werner Broschinski

Princeton

Questions

Do you think that the rollout of vaccine passports is going to end with two experimental COVID-19 shots?

Will children under 12 be included?

Will informed consent as described in the Nuremberg Code or our right to bodily autonomy as prescribed under the UN Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights no longer be followed?

Will pharmaceuticals continue to be given immunity from liability for all products?

Will public health officials, politicians and businesses that take their guidance be held responsible for any and all harms their policies create?