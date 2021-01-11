Letters to the editor

Article content continued

But there was the world junior hockey championships – and the Canadian team was fantastic. Yes, I know the players “only” won silver but they played their hearts out all week, knocking off one team (of equally dedicated players) after another.

The U.S. team won fair and square, but our boys? They were a team to be reckoned with.

And, yet, as far as I could tell, not a single politician in this country bothered to take one minute from their important little lives to say, “ Hey, thank you for the honour you brought us! We’re so proud of you.”

These young men , and their families, are voters. Even if you don’t care about their accomplishments, you will certainly care when they remember this egregious snub.

Zoe Burgess

Brantford

Kafkaesque

When a state summarily suspends civil rights by decrees invoked to deal with emergencies it alone has the power to define and declare, then democracy becomes an illusion and our vaunted Charter of Rights and Freedoms isn’t worth the paper it is written on.

For what is to prevent a state from declaring one situation after another an emergency, swelling its own power ad nauseam so that the new normal becomes a continuous succession of emergencies, each in turn necessitating draconian measures like lockdowns, social isolation and travel restrictions?

This sets the stage for a Kafkaesque scenario whereby after an Asian flu epidemic has swept the world and faded away, it is replaced by invading Martian body-snatchers followed by an attack of killer tomato plants threatening our planet.