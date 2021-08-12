Lawyer wins Liberal nomination
Local lawyer Alison Macdonald has been chosen by Brantford-Brant Liberals to represent them in the upcoming federal election.
Macdonald, a long-time lawyer on Six Nations and a resident of Eagle Place, won during a virtual nomination meeting and vote that took place Tuesday, over Michelle Meghie, a social service worker from Mississauga.
“I’m very humbled and privileged to have this opportunity,” said Macdonald.
“The hard work is just getting started but I’m so grateful for the incredible support I’ve received to date and look forward to representing our diverse community in Ottawa as the next MP.”
Macdonald said she has been endorsed by a number of prominent Liberal supporters in the area, including former Member of Parliament and past-president of the Brant Federal Liberal Association, Lloyd St. Amand.
Macdonald grew up in the Brant and Norfolk area, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a graduate degree in business administration from Simon Fraser University.
She then got a law degree from Queen’s University and was called to the bar in 2004.
Macdonald works with the Office of the Children’s Lawyer, an arm of the Ministry of the Attorney General that focuses on children involved in legal cases.
“I chose to work here because Brant is my home and where my roots are,” she said in a speech to the virtual nomination meeting.
Macdonald said when her parents married years ago in the Mohawk Chapel, her mother lost her native status as a result – a government mandate that had a dramatic effect on her memories. Her mother regained that status after new legislation was passed in the 1980s.
“This has stayed with me all my life and helped to shape my career as a lawyer and advocate for people.”
A mother of three, Macdonald said she represents blended families, small business owners and is well aware of the impact of the pandemic on all lives.
She said local issues that must be addressed include homelessness, mental health problems, a lack of housing and the way hurting, suffering people are often criminalized in the court system.
Macdonald said she is pro-vaccine and concerned about climate change.
“I am the candidate with the experience of balancing grit, grace and determination,” she said, promising to work with anyone who wants to help fight for the Brant community.
“It’s business as usual for me.”
The next federal election, which has not yet been called, will be the first in 17 years that an incumbent won’t be seeking re-election.
Liberal association chair Jamie Crick said with a candidate now in place, the group is ready to launch into “the main event.”
“We have not experienced a contested nomination in Brantford-Brant in many years and it’s fair to say that it has been an exciting event for all concerned,” Crick said in an email where he also thanked Meghie.
Conservative MP Phil McColeman announced earlier this year he would not run again and has thrown his support behind local assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock.
The New Democratic Party has chosen local teacher Adrienne Roberts.
Cole Squire, a student and personal support worker, is running for the People’s Party of Canada.
No Green Party candidate has yet been selected.
