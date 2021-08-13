Laurier makes vaccinations mandatory for students, staff

Students, staff and faculty members at Wilfrid Laurier University will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have plans to do so before returning to the campus this fall.

“As the pandemic has progressed, the university has been urging members of the Laurier community to take part in our shared responsibility by getting vaccinated,” said Deborah MacLatchy, president and vice-chancellor, in a media release. “This requirement will help us protect the health of each other and allows us to play an essential role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”

Laurier community members will need to confirm their vaccination status as of September 7 prior to attending the university campuses including Brantford and Waterloo as well as other locations in Kitchener, Toronto and Milton.

The move is in line with the university’s focus on health and safety amid the ongoing risks of COVID-19 and its variants.

Brant County Health Unit and Region of Waterloo Public Health support the decision.

“We are still very much in the midst of our battle with this illness,” said Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health at the Brant County Health Unit. “Our best tool to ensure students and staff remain safe, is to have as many school community members as possible receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Those who are not fully vaccinated must receive a negative COVID-19 test before attending the university. They must also commit to regular testing.

The university will grant exemptions to students and staff on grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Several other universities in Ontario including have already announced proof of vaccination as a requirement to attend their campuses.

Western University in London had a change of heart a day after the University of Ottawa announced a mandatory vaccination policy, following the lead of Toronto’s Seneca College that last month became the first post-secondary school in Ontario to require vaccinations for in-person learning.

Four other Ontario universities also announced mandatory vaccination policies this week: the University of Toronto, Queen’s, the University of Guelph and Ontario Tech University in Oshawa.

With files from Heather Rivers