Laurier Brantford to host program to grow international student enrolment

Article content Wilfrid Laurier University hopes to attract more international students with a prep program based at its Brantford campus. The university’s partner Navitas is currently advertising for a director and principal to run Wilfrid Laurier International College, a “pathway program” to prepare international students for Canadian university. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Laurier Brantford to host program to grow international student enrolment Back to video The program, to run from Laurier’s One Market building, will offer students academic course content, study skills development, and social and academic support systems. “We know that international students interested in studying in Canada are often looking for a ‘truly Canadian’ experience,” Heidi Northwood, senior executive officer at the Brantford campus, said of the program’s location. “Brantford has so much to offer on that front, including the natural beauty of the Grand River and the adjacent trails system, the richness of contemporary and historical Indigenous culture, and other historical and cultural amenities.”

Article content Northwood said that, for some international students, it “takes a bit of time to acclimate to using English as their primary language, or to the Canadian academic system.” So, in addition to academics taught by Laurier faculty, the program will offer non-academic support to students, including the Laurier Brantford YMCA, clubs and teams, the student wellness centre, and the career and co-op centre, she said. “In order for students to succeed academically, they must feel secure, supported and connected to their campus community.” After completing the program’s eight courses over two terms, international students will be eligible to continue their degree studies in their second year at either Laurier’s Brantford or Waterloo campus. The program is a 10-year partnership between Laurier and Navitas, which has established similar programs for international students in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Laurier is the fourth Canadian university to partner with Navitas. International students are crucial to university finances because they represent a substantial portion of all tuition revenue. International students contribute nearly $22-billion a year to the Canadian economy, according to federal government estimates, with billions flowing for post-secondary tuition fees alone. While Laurier receives operating grants from the provincial government for domestic students, who pay about $6,000 a year for tuition, the university receives no government grants for international students who pay upward of $28,000 for tuition.

Article content “Laurier’s partnership with Navitas is part of our multi-pronged approach to increase international student enrolment and cultivate global citizens,” said Deborah MacLatchy, Laurier president and vice-chancellor. “The increase in number and diversity of international students will further enhance the cultural landscape of our Brantford campus and provide significant economic opportunities for the downtown.” Northwood said the goal is to have 50 students in the inaugural online class of the international college program, beginning in September. The long-term goal is to grow to 1,000 students over 10 years. “This will help the university reach our strategic goal of 15 per cent international students,” said Northwood. There are currently 1,413 international students enrolled at Laurier, including 137 at the Brantford campus. Northwood said there has been a small decrease of just over five per cent in international student enrolment during the pandemic, partly driven by global travel restrictions and lengthy visa processing timelines. The international college initially will employ a handful of administrative staff, as well as Laurier faculty.

