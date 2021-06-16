Laurier appoints new faculty dean at Brantford campus

Expositor staff
Bruce McKay has been appointed dean of the faculty of human and social sciences at Wilfrid Laurier University.
Wilfrid Laurier University has appointed Bruce McKay as dean of the faculty of human and social sciences.

McKay, who first joined Laurier in 2008, currently serves as chair and associate professor in the department of psychology in the faculty of science. He formally begins his new role July 1.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. McKay into his new role and showcase his strong academic and administrative skills,” said Tony Vannelli, provost and vice-president: academic. “His experience at Laurier to date, coupled with his reputation as an approachable leader and mentor, will be to the benefit of faculty, staff, students and the entire Brantford community.”

Prior to his role as psychology department chair, MacKay held several administrative positions, including senior adviser to the provost and vice-president: academic, and associate dean of student services in the faculty of science.

McKay is an expert on the behavioural, biological and socio-cultural effects of recreational psychoactive drugs, as well as strategies for harm reduction. His research has focused on alcohol and drug use in undergraduate students.

In 2015, McKay was awarded Laurier’s teaching award of excellence.

“The faculty of human and social sciences has a reputation for innovative intramural and online programming, a commitment to student experience and community engagement and a growing research agenda,” said McKay. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and students, and with the rest of Laurier’s Brantford community.”

The faculty was founded at Laurier’s Brantford campus in 2013 and offers degrees in criminology, game design and development, community health, health administration, leadership, policing, psychology and public safety.

McKay succeeds the faculty’s current dean Lauren Eisler.

